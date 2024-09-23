iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.47

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.47 and last traded at $130.47, with a volume of 2131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.67.

The stock has a market cap of $724.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

