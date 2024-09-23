Immutable X Trading 48.4% Higher Over Last Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $84.59 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00002888 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00270972 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.
Immutable X Token Trading
