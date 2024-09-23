TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.0992 on Top Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $116.94 million and $21.66 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00270972 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,263,325,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,178,882,643 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,263,325,829.1551602 with 1,178,880,950.571942 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.09677084 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $18,302,894.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

