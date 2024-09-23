BitTorrent-New Hits Market Cap of $877.26 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $877.26 million and approximately $18.67 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001449 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000092 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $16,102,175.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.