Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:DXC)

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57.
About Dexus Convenience Retail REIT
