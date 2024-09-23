SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $67.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $67.39.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

