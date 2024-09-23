Harmony Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,605 Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 36,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TUA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 117,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92,953 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,503,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $23.41.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.