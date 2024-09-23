Harmony Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,630 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,892,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,729 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,913,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,467,000 after purchasing an additional 883,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,316,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,049 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,210,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,288,000 after buying an additional 670,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 196.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,183,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after buying an additional 1,448,154 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $34.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

