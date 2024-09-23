Harmony Asset Management LLC Has $926,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Destiny Capital Corp CO grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 9,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

