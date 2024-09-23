Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 10.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,597,000 after acquiring an additional 57,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Teradyne by 14.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after acquiring an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after acquiring an additional 68,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,031. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $128.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

