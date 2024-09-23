Profund Advisors LLC Sells 413 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $268.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $271.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.