Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,571 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,623 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Illumina by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 426.5% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Daiwa America raised Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.05.

Illumina Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $131.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.