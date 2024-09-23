Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. OV Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $214.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.42. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.96.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

