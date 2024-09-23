Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Trading Down 0.6 %
TTD opened at $109.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 273.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $111.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 596,748 shares of company stock worth $61,010,053. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
