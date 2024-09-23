Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.6 %

TTD opened at $109.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 273.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $111.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

Read Our Latest Report on TTD

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 596,748 shares of company stock worth $61,010,053. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.