Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,483 shares of company stock worth $201,708 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM opened at $70.43 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

