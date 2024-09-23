Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Cummins by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Cummins by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Down 0.3 %

CMI stock opened at $308.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $322.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

