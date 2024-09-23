King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 749 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $20,848,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Garmin

Garmin Trading Down 0.4 %

GRMN opened at $171.00 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $184.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.48 and a 200 day moving average of $162.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.