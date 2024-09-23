Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 18,945 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $26,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.4 %

FIS stock opened at $84.06 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

