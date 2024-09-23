King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $193.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.51. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

