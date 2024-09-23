Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,198,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 103.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.25.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.90. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $187.44.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.