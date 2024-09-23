Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 20,061 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 487,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ball were worth $29,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Ball by 36.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 109.7% during the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 531.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Ball by 64.7% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $66.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BALL

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.