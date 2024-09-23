Interval Partners LP Boosts Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892,488 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works makes up 1.1% of Interval Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $50,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after buying an additional 56,764 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after buying an additional 1,102,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 968.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 172,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

