Interval Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Interval Partners LP reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,940 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $26,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.95.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $86.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.69. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

