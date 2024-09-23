Internet Computer Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $8.52 or 0.00013362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and approximately $94.53 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00043336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 523,456,668 coins and its circulating supply is 471,226,041 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

