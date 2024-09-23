WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 13.1% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $11.26 million and $244,867.05 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00105923 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010642 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

