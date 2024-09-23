SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Hits $1.00 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $876.40 million and $1.00 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,615.78 or 0.99805187 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007834 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00057324 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.72155304 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $800,183.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

