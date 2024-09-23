Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 49,740 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

