PagerDuty (PD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

9/4/2024 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.10. 25,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,740.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $658,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,566,809.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,980 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in PagerDuty by 1,537.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 28.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 170.6% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

