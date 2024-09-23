Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 226 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,740,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,029 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after purchasing an additional 132,028 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.31.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,103.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $2,157.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,899.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,692.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

