Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $30.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 144.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Pinterest

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.