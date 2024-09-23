Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $78.45 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00004380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $78.45 million and $4.44 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,781,705.07756095 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.77273262 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $4,128,834.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

