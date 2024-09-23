DRW Securities LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,405 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $117.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

