Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Has $49,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,607.2% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 61,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $731,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 289.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 31.4% during the second quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $70.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $85.20.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

