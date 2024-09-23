Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 282.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,459 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,673,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,559,000 after purchasing an additional 672,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,165,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,077,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,577,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,204,096 shares of company stock worth $23,603,793. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $22.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

