3,003 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,003 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $10,833,362. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $273.76 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $227.05 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.20.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

