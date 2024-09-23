DRW Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $159.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $163.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

