DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 175.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 796,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,062,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,371,000 after buying an additional 122,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $287.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $296.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

