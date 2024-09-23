DRW Securities LLC Takes $805,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,204,000 after buying an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $900,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $177.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $178.89.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $10,853,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

