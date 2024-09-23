DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

