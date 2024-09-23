Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys New Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 70.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $108.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $101.67 and a 1-year high of $147.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.70.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

