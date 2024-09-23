Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s 3rd Largest Position

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,694 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 10.4% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $40,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

QQQ stock opened at $482.44 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.63.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

