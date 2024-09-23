Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Invests $4.64 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $242.21 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

