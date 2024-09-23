Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,940 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Chewy were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after buying an additional 39,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chewy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 73,825 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 93,005 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 165.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

