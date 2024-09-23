606 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,584,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $42,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 8,069.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after acquiring an additional 526,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,339,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $667.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.93 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.