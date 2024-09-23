Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 9.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $23.82.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.