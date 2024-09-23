Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $225,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.35.

PLD opened at $125.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

