Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,464 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 142,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 311,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 45,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 131,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.