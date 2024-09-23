Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys New Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,963 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,406,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,575 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ADT by 31.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 29,579,797 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $198,776,000 after buying an additional 7,131,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth approximately $195,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ADT by 61.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,359,752 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $93,937,000 after buying an additional 4,705,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGG Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MGG Investment Group LP now owns 11,974,970 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $81,669,000 after buying an additional 341,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.92.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. ADT’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

