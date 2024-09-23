Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Raises Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the period. NexGen Energy accounts for 0.1% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NXE opened at $6.26 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -626.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

