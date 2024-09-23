177 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $327,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 178.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at $64,883,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $178.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.69. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $189.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMG

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.